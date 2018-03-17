Survivors of school shooting take gun control message abroad

Moderator Vijita Patel, left, joins Parkland High School students Lewis Mizen, second left, Suzanna Barna, third left, and Kevin Trejos, right, in a moment of silence at the Global Education and Skills Forum in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, March 17, 2018. Student survivors of a Florida high school shooting took their message calling for greater gun safety measures abroad for the first time on Saturday, sharing with educational professionals from around the world their frightening experience. Jon Gambrell AP Photo