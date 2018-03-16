Russia says cease-fire in Syria's Ghouta will be extended

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov says the Russian military and the Syrian government are extending a cease-fire in Damascus' rebel-held suburbs as long as it takes to allow all the civilians to leave the area.
Lavrov spoke in Kazakhstan on Friday, saying the cease-fire will be extended "until all (civilians) leave" the enclave known as eastern Ghouta.
The Russian Defense Ministry said that 2,000 people had exited the rebel-held suburbs by early morning.
Thursday saw the largest single-day exodus of civilians in Syria's civil war. Tens of thousands emerged from Hamouria and other opposition towns to escape the onslaught.
The civilians were fleeing as Syrian government troops, backed by Russian aircraft, pushed further into eastern Ghouta.
Elsehwere, Turkish forces are pushing their way into the northern Kurdish-held town of Afrin.
