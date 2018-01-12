California man confesses to 1993 killing in TV interview

This undated booking photo provided by the Shasta County, Calif., Sheriff's Office shows Brian Hawkins, 44, who has confessed to a 1993 killing in an emotional interview with a television station, saying his faith in God led him to do the right thing. Hawkins told KRCR of Redding, Calif., that he and two accomplices robbed and killed 20-year-old Frank Wesley McAlister, whose slaying was unsolved for nearly 25 years. Redding Police say Hawkins, Curtis Culver, 45, and Culver's sister, Shanna Culver, 46, have been arrested in the case. Shasta County Sheriff's Office via AP)