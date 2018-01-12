Nation & World

Italy ex-leader Berlusconi backs Deneuve on male courtship

The Associated Press

January 12, 2018 07:16 AM

ROME

Italian ex-Premier Silvio Berlusconi, known for his "bunga bunga" parties and fondness for younger women, is praising Catherine Deneuve for warning against a courtship backlash following the swell of sexual misconduct allegations against prominent men.

In a late-night talk show Thursday, Berlusconi said Deneuve had pronounced "holy" words in saying men should be free to hit on women. Berlusconi joked that usually women hit on him, but that it was only "natural" that women enjoy being courted by men.

He said: "It's not an offense to court women if it stays in the realm of elegance."

Berlusconi has long characterized his sex-fueled "bunga bunga" parties as "elegant soirees." Berlusconi hasn't faced sexual assault allegations; a 2013 conviction for paying for sex with an underage woman was overturned on appeal.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?

    President Donald Trump appointed Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach to a new commission on May 11, 2017, that will investigate voter fraud and other election issues, according to White House officials. This video includes photos by AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster.

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach? 2:58

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?
Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium
Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

View More Video