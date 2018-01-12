Nation & World

Gun owner imprisoned after toddler shoots out daughter's eye

The Associated Press

January 12, 2018 07:23 AM

OMAHA, Neb.

An Omaha man has been sent to prison after a toddler found the man's loaded weapon and shot his 18-month-old daughter in the face.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that 22-year-old Marquell Buie was sentenced to 18 months on Thursday.

Prosecutors say Buie was smoking marijuana and watching a movie at his apartment in April while the toddlers played nearby. He placed his loaded gun on a counter. The boy grabbed the weapon and shot Buie's daughter, who lost an eye.

Buie pleaded no contest to negligent child abuse resulting in serious bodily harm.

The girl spent several weeks at a hospital. Her mother told the judge that it could be years before they discover if she has developmental problems as a result.

