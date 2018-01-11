FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2018, file photo, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens delivers the annual State of the State address to a joint session of the House and Senate in Jefferson City, Mo. Responding to a news report that overshadowed his annual address, Greitens acknowledged he's been "unfaithful" in his marriage but denied allegations that he blackmailed the woman to stay quiet. The Republican governor and his wife released a statement late Wednesday, after a report that he had a sexual relationship with his former hairdresser in 2015.
Nation & World

10 Things to Know for Friday

The Associated Press

January 11, 2018 07:04 PM

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Friday:

1. TRUMP'S PROFANE REMARK PROVOKES UPROAR

The president in a meeting with lawmakers about immigration asks why the U.S. would want to admit more people from "shithole countries."

2. WHO'S REWRITING RULES ON HEALTH CARE FOR POOR

The Trump administration says it will allow states to require "able-bodied" Medicaid recipients to work, a hotly debated first in the program's half-century history.

3. 'A DEEPLY PERSONAL MISTAKE'

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens acknowledges he's been "unfaithful" in his marriage but denies allegations that he blackmailed the woman to stay quiet.

4. POPE LETTER DETAILS CONCERN OVER DISGRACED PRIEST

The Vatican was so concerned about fallout from Chile's most notorious pedophile priest that it planned to ask three Chilean bishops accused of knowing about his crimes to resign and take a year's sabbatical, the AP learns.

5. WHY US LAWMAKERS WERE BAFFLED

The House votes to reauthorize a key foreign intelligence collection program after a confusing morning of Trump tweets — one in seeming opposition, the other in support.

6. CHARLES DUTOIT FACING MORE ASSAULT CLAIMS

Six more women step forward to accuse the prominent conductor of sexually assaulting them, including a musician who says the maestro raped her in 1988.

7. FROM WALMART, GOOD NEWS AND BAD

The company says it is boosting its starting salary for U.S. workers, but is also closing 10 percent of its Sam's Club warehouse stores — a move that could cost thousands of jobs.

8. WHAT'S CHEERING WALL STREET

U.S. stocks brush aside their first wobble of the year and get back to setting records.

9. JULIAN ASSANGE GETS LAYER OF PROTECTION

Ecuador grants citizenship to the WikiLeaks founder, who has been living in asylum at the nation's embassy in London for more than five years.

10. DRAMATIC HEIST ULTIMATELY UNSUCCESSFUL

Paris police say they've recovered all the jewels stolen this week from the Ritz Hotel but are still searching for two of the thieves.

View More Video