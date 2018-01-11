Nation & World

Tom Luken, Democratic power player in Cincinnati, dies at 92

The Associated Press

January 11, 2018 07:28 AM

CINCINNATI

A former Ohio congressman and Cincinnati mayor who was a Democratic force in a decades-long political career and known for mentoring young politicians such as Jerry Springer has died. Thomas Luken was 92.

Luken's son, Charlie Luken, told reporters that his father passed away Wednesday.

Tom Luken's time as a U.S. House member for 15 years in the 1970s and 80s was bookended by stints on the city council. He also served as a federal prosecutor.

The Hamilton County Democratic Party says Luken was a fighter who advocated for civil rights and a public bus system.

In a statement, party chair Tim Burke says: "He could be gruff, demanding and impatient, but it was because he wanted to get things done and he knew how to do it."

