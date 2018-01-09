Nation & World

Romania PM urged to fire police chief over child abuse case

The Associated Press

January 09, 2018 07:08 AM

BUCHAREST, Romania

Romania's interior minister has urged the prime minister to fire the police chief after a traffic officer was detained on suspicion of sexually abusing two children.

Carmen Dan said Tuesday she had asked Premier Mihai Tudose to dismiss Bogdan Despescu, after a traffic officer was detained on suspicion of abusing a five-year-old girl and a nine-year-old boy in an elevator.

Dan said tests taken by police officers to determine "behavioral deviations" were superficial after it emerged the traffic officer had been suspected by colleagues of child abuse.

The dismissal call comes a day after the 45-year-old officer was detained following a three-day manhunt after CCTV images showing the alleged abuse were broadcast.

Dan said the police "needs to regain public trust."

Police say the officer confessed but meant no harm.

