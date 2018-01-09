13,000 tourists stuck in Matterhorn town amid avalanche risk

FILE - A July 30 2011 file picture shows the famous Matterhorn mountain near Zermatt, Switzerland. Swiss authorities near the famed Matterhorn peak on Tuesday Jan. 9, 2018 closed ski slopes, hiking trails, cable cars, roads and train service into the nearby town of Zermatt amid a heightened risk of avalanches, stranding some 13,000 tourists in the town. Keystone via AP, File Jean-Christophe Bott