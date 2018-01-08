Nation & World

Washington deputy shot during chase dies from gunshot wounds

The Associated Press

January 08, 2018 07:10 AM

FREDERICKSON, Wash.

Authorities in Washington say a Pierce County Sheriff's deputy has died from gunshot wounds sustained while responding to a home invasion.

The Pierce County Sheriff's Department posted on its Facebook page early Monday that the deputy was shot just after 11:30 p.m. Sunday during a foot chase after responding to a 911 call. The deputy had been transported to a hospital in Tacoma before he died. The deputy has not been identified.

The department asked in a Facebook posting that the deputy's family, friends, and the department be kept in people's thoughts and prayers.

Officials say two suspects were involved in the home invasion in the Frederickson area, about 15 miles southeast of Tacoma. One suspect was found dead at the scene and another is on the loose and being sought by authorities.

No additional information about the home invasion has been released.

