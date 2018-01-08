Nation & World

Smoke dwindles on roof of Trump Tower in NYC

The Associated Press

January 08, 2018 07:18 AM

NEW YORK

Smoke has dwindled on the roof of Trump Tower in New York City.

The Fire Department of New York says it was called there around 7 a.m. Monday for a report of a fire on the top floor.

Smoke billowed from one corner of the high-rise for a while before most of it dissipated.

About 84 firefighters were at the scene initially. A few remained on the roof about an hour later.

There was no immediate report of injuries, or what caused the smoke-filled scene.

The building houses luxury apartments and businesses.

