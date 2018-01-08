Warsaw mayor's husband acts on order over house restitution

FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 19, 2016 file photo, shows an apartment building freshly renovated by an international developer group that bought the house from the husband of Warsaw Mayor Hanna Gronkiewicz-Waltz, in Warsaw, Poland. Warsaw town hall says the city mayor’s husband has returned money obtained from property restitution that was found to be unlawful, a case that had burdened Poland’s main centrist opposition party. Czarek Sokolowski, File AP Photo