A few dozen protesters in cold rain outside the big game

FILE - In this April 28, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks in Atlanta. Trump disparaged the city as "crime infested" and falling apart" after the city's Democratic congressman, Rep. John Lewis, announced he would not attend Trump’s inauguration. Atlanta residents didn't forget those comments, and some think he is being hypocritical by attending the college football championship at the city's new stadium on Monday, Jan. 8. Evan Vucci, File AP Photo