Nation & World

Hundreds gather to 'show love' for family killed in NY home

The Associated Press

January 06, 2018 06:41 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

TROY, N.Y.

Hundreds have gathered to celebrate the lives of a mother and two children who were murdered in their New York home.

The memorial Saturday for Shanta Myers and her children Jeremiah and Shanise took place in a school auditorium in Troy, north of Albany. Services will be held at a later date for victim Brandi Mells, who was Shanta Myers' partner.

The four were killed Dec. 21 in their home in Troy.

The Record of Troy reports that the Rev. Jackie Robinson Sr. told mourners that after "a dark night here in Troy" people have come together "and shown love for this family."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

James White and Justin Mann have been charged in the murders.

The men pleaded not guilty at an arraignment Friday and were jailed without bail.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?

    President Donald Trump appointed Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach to a new commission on May 11, 2017, that will investigate voter fraud and other election issues, according to White House officials. This video includes photos by AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster.

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach? 2:58

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?
Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium
Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

View More Video