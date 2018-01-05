Nation & World

Britain's defense secretary: War against IS in 'new phase'

The Associated Press

January 05, 2018 06:56 AM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

BAGHDAD

Britain's Defense Secretary Gavin Williamson has warned that dangers from the Islamic State group are "far from over" despite its defeat in Iraq.

Williamson says the fight now "enters a new phase" and expressed his government's commitment to continue working with the U.S.-led coalition to hunt down remaining IS fighters in Syria and elsewhere.

He spoke at a press conference in Baghdad on Thursday. He signed a statement of intent for a 10 million British pounds ($13. 5 million) investment in Iraq's counter terrorism capacities.

Williamson said his government is determined to "win the war online, preventing (IS) viral propaganda from recruiting yet more fanatical fighters."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Last month, Iraq declared the defeat of IS after more than three years of fierce fighting against the extremists in northern and western Iraq.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?

    President Donald Trump appointed Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach to a new commission on May 11, 2017, that will investigate voter fraud and other election issues, according to White House officials. This video includes photos by AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster.

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach? 2:58

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?
Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium
Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

View More Video