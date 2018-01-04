The Latest: Ex-New Jersey Gov. Byrne remembered for honesty

FILE – In this April 22, 2014, file photo, former New Jersey Gov. Brendan Byrne waves as the audience sings him "Happy Birthday" and his wife Ruthi Zinn Byrne applauds, to mark his 90th birthday during the annual "Congressional Dinner" of the New Jersey State Chamber of Commerce in Washington, D.C. Byrne, a Democrat who served as New Jersey governor from 1974 to 1982, died Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, at age 93. Cliff Owen, File AP Photo