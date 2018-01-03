Nation & World

January 3, 2018 6:41 AM

Jessica Chastain: 'Major change is coming' to Hollywood

By RYAN PEARSON AP Entertainment Writer
PALM SPRINGS, Calif.

Hollywood's first awards show of the new year included a visit from Wonder Woman Gal Gadot and a promise from Jessica Chastain that "major change is coming" to how women are treated in the industry.

Actors Gary Oldman, Holly Hunter, Sam Rockwell and others journeyed out to the desert Tuesday night for the opening gala of the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival, a non-televised ceremony that offers a chance for honorees to reconnect with friends, prepare for the more high-profile upcoming Golden Globe Awards and promote critically-hailed but mostly little-seen movies.

In her speech to the crowd gathered for dinner at the city's convention center, Chastain predicted that there would be changes to what she called a "flawed system" in Hollywood. The "Molly's Game" star was one of several actresses at the ceremony supporting the just-announced Time's Up, an anti-harassment coalition.

"Major change is coming. And change is good. Change is needed," she said. "We must be better. And we will."

The 40-year-old actress grew emotional in recalling her first trip to the festival five years earlier, telling a story of spying on Gary Oldman while he was eating lunch.

Oldman also made a return trip to the festival, and was honored for his lead role in "Darkest Hour." The 59-year-old British actor drew perhaps the loudest applause of the night when he told the crowd he and his wife were planning to make Palm Springs their permanent home.

"So it feels a little bit like local boy makes good," he said with a sly smile.

Gadot appeared to hold back tears as she took the stage alongside her "Wonder Woman" director Patty Jenkins.

"I'm dancing from within," the 32-year-old Israeli actress told the crowd. Professing her admiration for Jenkins, Gadot teased her director, saying, "You're going to get tired of me" when filming begins this year on the sequel.

Like Gadot, newcomer Timothee Chalamet was honored as a rising star by the festival. The 22-year-old actor noted the gap at the box office between his movie, "Call Me By Your Name," and her superhero hit.

"Your film has literally made 250 times more money than my movie has. So I'm feeling a little insecure, unqualified to be up here, but that's OK," he said. Chalamet also thanked the wife of Armie Hammer, his co-star in the gay romance, "who let me crawl all over her husband for two months."

Related content

Nation & World

Comments

Videos

More Videos

How much weed can you carry now that California has legalized marijuana? You might be surprised 1:49

How much weed can you carry now that California has legalized marijuana? You might be surprised

Pause
Get an exclusive look at a toxic waste site in Pascagoula 2:08

Get an exclusive look at a toxic waste site in Pascagoula

The United States of Powerball 1:20

The United States of Powerball

A rare snow day in Jackson County means fun on the farm 0:34

A rare snow day in Jackson County means fun on the farm

(Not so) smooth criminals 2:14

(Not so) smooth criminals

Play brings special insight to actress with autistic brother 1:24

Play brings special insight to actress with autistic brother

Graduating seniors want to change Mississippi’s image, starting with the state flag 2:30

Graduating seniors want to change Mississippi’s image, starting with the state flag

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do 1:15

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

She says people who have a problem with her Confederate flag purse need a history lesson 1:07

She says people who have a problem with her Confederate flag purse need a history lesson

Matt Luke discusses his debut as Ole Miss' head coach 1:58

Matt Luke discusses his debut as Ole Miss' head coach

  • From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?

    President Donald Trump appointed Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach to a new commission on May 11, 2017, that will investigate voter fraud and other election issues, according to White House officials. This video includes photos by AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster.

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?

View more video

Nation & World