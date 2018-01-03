Jessica Chastain: 'Major change is coming' to Hollywood

1:49 How much weed can you carry now that California has legalized marijuana? You might be surprised Pause

2:08 Get an exclusive look at a toxic waste site in Pascagoula

1:20 The United States of Powerball

0:34 A rare snow day in Jackson County means fun on the farm

2:14 (Not so) smooth criminals

1:24 Play brings special insight to actress with autistic brother

2:30 Graduating seniors want to change Mississippi’s image, starting with the state flag

1:15 If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

1:07 She says people who have a problem with her Confederate flag purse need a history lesson