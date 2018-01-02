Nation & World

Activists rally in Ukraine over case of murdered lawyer

The Associated Press

January 02, 2018 06:38 AM

MINSK, Belarus

More than 200 people are rallying in the Ukrainian capital to demand justice for a lawyer who was murdered last week.

Iryna Nozdrovska went missing on Friday. Her body was found in a river on Monday.

She had mounted a campaign to make sure the man convicted of running down her sister with his car remained in prison. The man is a relative of a prominent Kiev judge. A court last week rejected his appeal to be released from prison.

Activists and bloggers rallied on Tuesday outside the headquarters of the National Police. Some were carrying placards reading "Find the murderers!"

Police are investigating the murder.

