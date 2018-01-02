Nation & World

F-16s intercept small plane that violated Trump's airspace

The Associated Press

January 02, 2018 06:20 AM

UPDATED 5 MINUTES AGO

PALM BEACH, Fla.

Two F-16 fighter jets intercepted a private plane that was flying in air space prohibited by President Trump's visit to Florida.

A North American Aerospace Defense Command spokesman tells news outlets the fighter jets from Homestead Air Reserve Base were already patrolling the area near Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence on New Year's Eve when they were alerted that the plane violated airspace restrictions.

Officials said the plane was some 29 miles (46 kilometers) north of Palm Beach when the intercept occurred at 4:24 p.m. Sunday.

Residents told the Palm Beach Post that they heard the jets' loud engines overhead. They escorted the plane to the North Palm Beach County General Aviation airport.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

NORAD said the pilot told officials he was unaware of the restrictions. The Federal Aviation Administration will determine whether the pilot should be fined.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?

    President Donald Trump appointed Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach to a new commission on May 11, 2017, that will investigate voter fraud and other election issues, according to White House officials. This video includes photos by AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster.

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach? 2:58

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?
Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium
Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

View More Video