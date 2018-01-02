Nation & World

Bangladesh court issues arrest warrant for former PM Zia

The Associated Press

January 02, 2018 06:14 AM

DHAKA, Bangladesh

A court in eastern Bangladesh has issued an arrest warrant for former prime minister and opposition leader Khaleda Zia involving an arson attack during an anti-government protest two years ago.

Magistrate Joynab Begum issued orders Tuesday in a packed courtroom in Comilla district against Zia and 48 other opposition activists in the case after a police official pressed charges against them.

The police official says authorities found Zia and the others responsible for the attack on a bus that killed eight people in 2015.

It is unlikely that Zia would be arrested as she often obtains legal protection from the High Court against her arrest or any harassment.

Zia faces numerous such cases involving violence and her party says they are politically motivated. Authorities have rejected the claims.

