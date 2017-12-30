Nation & World

Palestinian wounded in clashes with Israel dies of wounds

The Associated Press

December 30, 2017 06:01 AM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip

Gaza's Health Ministry says a Palestinian injured in clashes with Israeli forces along the border has died.

The ministry said Saturday that Jamal Musleh, 20, succumbed to wounds sustained from a gunshot to the chest a day earlier.

Israel's military said that some 2,000 Palestinians had rolled burning tires and threw rocks at soldiers stationed nearby who fired "selectively against four main instigators."

Masked militants and mourners waving Palestinian flags carried Musleh's body through Gaza's streets at the funeral.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The protest was part of continued unrest sparked Dec. 6 by President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital, which the Palestinians viewed as siding with Israel on the most sensitive issue in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Thirteen Palestinians have died and dozens more wounded in the violence.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?

    President Donald Trump appointed Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach to a new commission on May 11, 2017, that will investigate voter fraud and other election issues, according to White House officials. This video includes photos by AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster.

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach? 2:58

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?
Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium
Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

View More Video