This photo provided by Basileus Zeno shows police at the scene of an active shooting in Long Beach, Calif. Friday, Dec. 29, 2017. Police say there are multiple victims at the scene but nothing about the number or their conditions.
This photo provided by Basileus Zeno shows police at the scene of an active shooting in Long Beach, Calif. Friday, Dec. 29, 2017. Police say there are multiple victims at the scene but nothing about the number or their conditions. Basileus Zeno via AP)
This photo provided by Basileus Zeno shows police at the scene of an active shooting in Long Beach, Calif. Friday, Dec. 29, 2017. Police say there are multiple victims at the scene but nothing about the number or their conditions. Basileus Zeno via AP)

Nation & World

The Latest: Mayor: 2 dead in shooting, 1 wounded but stable

The Associated Press

December 29, 2017 06:49 PM

LONG BEACH, Calif.

The Latest on a shooting in a business in Southern California (all times local):

4:50 p.m.

The mayor of the California city of Long Beach says a shooting that killed one victim and the gunman also left another person wounded.

Mayor Robert Garcia tweeted that the third person who was shot in a law office Friday is hospitalized in stable condition. He says the shooter and a victim are dead in what appears to be a workplace killing.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Police say they received reports of a shooter at 2:25 p.m.

Video showed people running from an unmarked building shouting about a shooting inside.

___

4:40 p.m.

Police say a shooting at a business in Southern California has left at least two people dead, including the gunman.

Long Beach police on Friday called the shooting "workplace violence." They said on Twitter that it has become a murder investigation, and that the suspect is also dead at the scene.

It wasn't immediately clear if there were any more victims.

Police say they received reports of a shooter at 2:25 p.m.

Video showed people running from an unmarked building shouting about a shooting inside.

The two-story building is home to several law offices, but police didn't specify what kind of business it is.

___

4:15 p.m.

Police say multiple people have been shot at a business in Southern California.

Long Beach police say the incident is now over but didn't elaborate. They received reports of a shooter around 2:25 p.m. Friday.

Police say there are multiple victims at the scene but nothing about the number or their conditions.

Video showed people running from an unmarked building shouting about a shooting inside.

The two-story building is home to several law offices, but police did not specify what kind of business it is.

Dozens of police officers, including members of a SWAT team, surrounded the building.

It is about 20 miles south of downtown Los Angeles in Long Beach, a city of about 460,000 people on the southern tip of LA County.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?

    President Donald Trump appointed Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach to a new commission on May 11, 2017, that will investigate voter fraud and other election issues, according to White House officials. This video includes photos by AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster.

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach? 2:58

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?
Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium
Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

View More Video