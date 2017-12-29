Nation & World

Fire that killed 24 horses in Connecticut ruled accidental

The Associated Press

December 29, 2017 06:20 PM

UPDATED 5 MINUTES AGO

SIMSBURY, Conn.

Investigators say a barn fire that killed 24 horses at a Connecticut equestrian training and boarding farm started accidentally.

Simsbury fire marshal Kevin Kowalski says Friday the blaze likely started in an electrical outlet that was used for portable heaters in the barn. He says it appears the fire was smoldering for several hours before it was spotted and fire crews were called.

The fire occurred Thursday morning at Folly Farm, a 175-acre, family-owned farm about 10 miles (16 kilometers) southwest of Hartford.

The horses died of smoke inhalation.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The barn, which was heavily damaged, was the largest one on the farm. Nineteen other horses were housed in buildings that were not damaged.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?

    President Donald Trump appointed Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach to a new commission on May 11, 2017, that will investigate voter fraud and other election issues, according to White House officials. This video includes photos by AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster.

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach? 2:58

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?
Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium
Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

View More Video