The Latest: Big Apple ball drop is on; Boston transit woes

In this Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, photo, homeless men Sean Stuart, left, and Segundo Rivera walk on a street after spending the day at St. Francis House in Boston. With temperatures across Massachusetts not expected to rise above freezing for days, politicians and advocates for the homeless are particularly concerned about getting as many people as possible into shelters. Stuart and Rivera told the Boston Herald that they're not comfortable spending the night in a shelter. "We've lived out here so long it's like honestly, this is comfortable for us," Rivera said. The Boston Herald via AP Christopher Evans