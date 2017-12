Longtime sportscaster Dick Enberg found dead at home at 82

FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2016, file photo, San Diego Padres broadcaster Dick Enberg waves to crowd at a retirement ceremony prior to the Padres' final home baseball game of the season, against the Los Angeles Dodgers in San Diego. Enberg, the sportscaster who got his big break with UCLA basketball and went on to call Super Bowls, Olympics, Final Fours and Angels and Padres baseball games, died Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017. He was 82. Engberg's daughter, Nicole, confirmed the death to The Associated Press. She said the family became concerned when he didn't arrive on his flight to Boston on Thursday, and that he was found dead at his home in La Jolla, a San Diego neighborhood. Lenny Ignelzi, File AP Photo