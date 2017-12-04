Mattis seeks more cooperation with Pakistan on terror fight

In this Nov. 30, 2017, photo, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis responds to a reporter's question during a meeting with Libyan Prime Minister Fayez Serraj at the Pentagon. Mattis will meet with Pakistan leaders Monday to seek common ground on the counterterrorism fight, amid the Trump administration calls for Islamabad to more aggressively go after the insurgents moving back and forth across the border with Afghanistan. Cliff Owen AP Photo