FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2017 file photo, Indian tycoon Vijay Mallya leaves after attending a hearing at Westminster Magistrates Court in London. Mallya is due back in court in London on Monday, Dec. 4, 2017, for the start of an extradition hearing due to last about eight days that should determine whether he will be sent back to India to face money laundering allegations related to the collapse of several of his businesses.
FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2017 file photo, Indian tycoon Vijay Mallya leaves after attending a hearing at Westminster Magistrates Court in London. Mallya is due back in court in London on Monday, Dec. 4, 2017, for the start of an extradition hearing due to last about eight days that should determine whether he will be sent back to India to face money laundering allegations related to the collapse of several of his businesses. Kirsty Wigglesworth, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2017 file photo, Indian tycoon Vijay Mallya leaves after attending a hearing at Westminster Magistrates Court in London. Mallya is due back in court in London on Monday, Dec. 4, 2017, for the start of an extradition hearing due to last about eight days that should determine whether he will be sent back to India to face money laundering allegations related to the collapse of several of his businesses. Kirsty Wigglesworth, File AP Photo

Nation & World

Indian tycoon faces extradition hearing in London

The Associated Press

December 04, 2017 01:23 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

LONDON

The extradition hearing for Indian tycoon Vijay Mallya is set to begin in a London court.

The hearing scheduled to start Monday in Westminster Magistrates Court is expected to last roughly eight days and lead to a verdict on whether he will be sent back to India or allowed to remain in Britain.

He is sought by India on money-laundering charges related to the demise of several of his high-profile businesses, including an airline.

Mallya, a former member of India's parliament who received wide coverage for his lavish parties and upscale lifestyle, has denied all the allegations against him.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?

    President Donald Trump appointed Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach to a new commission on May 11, 2017, that will investigate voter fraud and other election issues, according to White House officials. This video includes photos by AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster.

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach? 2:58

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?
Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport
Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

View More Video