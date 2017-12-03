Nation & World

Australian Parliament resumes gay marriage reform debate

The Associated Press

December 03, 2017 07:15 PM

UPDATED 5 MINUTES AGO

CANBERRA, Australia

Australia's Parliament has started debating a bill that could legalize gay marriage across the country, with one lawmaker taking the opportunity to propose to his gay partner.

The House of Representatives resumed on Monday for its final two-week session of the year which is giving priority to achieving same-sex marriage reform. The major parties want the legislation passed this week after a majority of Australians endorsed reform in a postal ballot last month.

A lawmaker in the conservative coalition, Tim Wilson, was among the first lawmakers to join the debate and used his speech to propose to his partner Ryan Bolger, who was watching from the public gallery. The 33-year-old primary school teacher accepted.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?

    President Donald Trump appointed Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach to a new commission on May 11, 2017, that will investigate voter fraud and other election issues, according to White House officials. This video includes photos by AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster.

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach? 2:58

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?
Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport
Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

View More Video