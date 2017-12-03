FILE - In this July 20, 2015, file photo, Garrison Keillor, creator and host of "A Prairie Home Companion," appears during an interview in St. Paul, Minn. Chris Thile who replaced Keillor as host of "A Prairie Home Companion" said Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017, that the allegations against Keillor came as "heartbreaking news."
FILE - In this July 20, 2015, file photo, Garrison Keillor, creator and host of "A Prairie Home Companion," appears during an interview in St. Paul, Minn. Chris Thile who replaced Keillor as host of "A Prairie Home Companion" said Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017, that the allegations against Keillor came as "heartbreaking news." Jim Mone, File AP Photo
FILE - In this July 20, 2015, file photo, Garrison Keillor, creator and host of "A Prairie Home Companion," appears during an interview in St. Paul, Minn. Chris Thile who replaced Keillor as host of "A Prairie Home Companion" said Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017, that the allegations against Keillor came as "heartbreaking news." Jim Mone, File AP Photo

Nation & World

Keillor's successor: Misconduct allegation 'heartbreaking'

The Associated Press

December 03, 2017 11:24 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

NEW YORK

The man who replaced Garrison Keillor as host of "A Prairie Home Companion" says the workplace misconduct allegation against Keillor came as "heartbreaking news."

Chris Thile on Saturday addressed alleged improper conduct by Keillor in the opening minutes of the first show to be broadcast since news of the allegations broke.

Thile says the country is in the middle of a movement he believes represents progress. He says people are recognizing the "harmful power imbalance that women have had to endure for so long in our culture."

Minnesota Public Radio, the show's producer, ended its relationship with Keillor after what it said was an allegation of improper behavior with a person who worked with him on "Prairie Home."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Keillor says he touched a woman's bare back as he tried to console her, and that he apologized.

Thile, Keillor's hand-picked successor, took over the show in 2016 after Keillor retired.

The name of the radio show will be changed, but a spokeswoman for MPR says Sunday that a new name had not yet been chosen.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?

    President Donald Trump appointed Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach to a new commission on May 11, 2017, that will investigate voter fraud and other election issues, according to White House officials. This video includes photos by AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster.

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach? 2:58

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?
Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport
Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

View More Video