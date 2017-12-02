A helicopter flies over a high-rise building where a fire broke out, injuring more than a dozen people in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017.
A helicopter flies over a high-rise building where a fire broke out, injuring more than a dozen people in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017. dpa via AP Gregor Fischer
A helicopter flies over a high-rise building where a fire broke out, injuring more than a dozen people in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017. dpa via AP Gregor Fischer

Nation & World

High-rise fire in Germany's capital leaves 18 injured

The Associated Press

December 02, 2017 08:51 AM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

BERLIN

The Berlin fire department says a fire at a high-rise building has left 18 people injured, three of them severely.

The fire department tweeted that about 150 firefighters rescued around 20 tenants from the building and were working to extinguish the blaze. Firefighters don't believe anyone else is left in the building.

But authorities said the high-rise in the Biesdorf district of the German capital was left inhabitable and they were looking for emergency shelters to put people overnight.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?

    President Donald Trump appointed Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach to a new commission on May 11, 2017, that will investigate voter fraud and other election issues, according to White House officials. This video includes photos by AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster.

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach? 2:58

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?
Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport
Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

View More Video