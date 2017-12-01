Repeat Mexican deportee sentenced for assault in US

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Multnomah County Sheriff's office shows Sergio Jose Martinez. Martinez, a Mexican man who has been deported from the United States at least 13 times has been sentenced to 35 years in prison after pleading guilty to assault, kidnapping and other charges in separate attacks on two women on the same day. Martinez received the sentence Friday, Dec. 1, 2017, in Portland, a day after another man in the United States illegally was found not guilty by a jury in San Francisco in the shooting death of a woman that touched off a fierce national immigration debate. Multnomah County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)