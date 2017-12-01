Ted Turner agrees to sell private island to South Carolina

FILE - In this Friday, Dec. 6, 2013, file photo, media mogul Ted Turner talks with guests at the Captain Planet Foundation benefit gala in Atlanta. Turner has pledged to sell an island to the state of South Carolina to supplement the severely eroding, widely popular Hunting Island State Park. On Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017, the state Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism has asked state legislators to pay $5 million for St. Phillips Island. Turner has owned the 4,682-acre barrier island outside Beaufort since 1979 and listed it in 2014 for $24 million. David Goldman, File AP Photo