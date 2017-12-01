Nation & World

Philippines seeks rebellion charges for extremist's widow

The Associated Press

December 01, 2017 02:34 AM

MANILA, Philippines

Philippine prosecutors have recommended an extremist leader's widow to be charged with inciting rebellion for allegedly calling on fighters to join a bloody Islamic State group-linked siege in the country's south.

State prosecutors said in a Department of Justice resolution seen by The Associated Press on Friday that there was "probable cause" to charge Karen Aizha Hamidon with nearly 300 counts of inciting rebellion.

Hamidon was arrested by government agents in October for allegedly posting rebellious statements mostly through the Telegram and WhatsApp messaging services. Prosecutors say she posted at least 295 separate messages to invite fighters to join the five-month siege in Marawi city that troops crushed on Oct. 23.

Hamidon's militant husband was killed by troops this year.

