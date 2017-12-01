Nation & World

Police: 1 dead, 4 more wounded in Detroit drive-by shooting

The Associated Press

December 01, 2017 01:04 AM

DETROIT

Police say a drive-by shooting in Detroit has left one man dead and four other people hospitalized with injuries.

Capt. Darin Szilagy tells the Detroit News the incident happened around 8:35 p.m. Thursday outside a home on the city's east side. He says one female was among the people being treated for gunshot wounds. Two women and three young children inside the home at the time weren't hurt.

The gunshots that struck the group were believed to be fired from a late-model Oldsmobile Alero. There were no immediate reports of any suspect in custody.

Investigators, a homicide task force and a gang intelligence unit were interviewing witnesses. They also were seeking surveillance video from nearby businesses.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?

    President Donald Trump appointed Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach to a new commission on May 11, 2017, that will investigate voter fraud and other election issues, according to White House officials. This video includes photos by AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster.

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach? 2:58

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?
Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport
Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

View More Video