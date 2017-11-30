FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office shows Abdirahman Sheik Mohamud. A federal judge has excused himself from the case of the Ohio man who admitted he plotted to kill military members in the U.S. Judge James Graham filed the notice of recusal in federal court Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2017, without explanation in the case of defendant Mohamud. Mohamud pleaded guilty in August 2015 to supporting terrorism and making false statements to authorities.
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office shows Abdirahman Sheik Mohamud. A federal judge has excused himself from the case of the Ohio man who admitted he plotted to kill military members in the U.S. Judge James Graham filed the notice of recusal in federal court Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2017, without explanation in the case of defendant Mohamud. Mohamud pleaded guilty in August 2015 to supporting terrorism and making false statements to authorities. Franklin County Sheriff's Office via AP, File AP Photo
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office shows Abdirahman Sheik Mohamud. A federal judge has excused himself from the case of the Ohio man who admitted he plotted to kill military members in the U.S. Judge James Graham filed the notice of recusal in federal court Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2017, without explanation in the case of defendant Mohamud. Mohamud pleaded guilty in August 2015 to supporting terrorism and making false statements to authorities. Franklin County Sheriff's Office via AP, File AP Photo

Nation & World

Judge withdraws from case of Ohio man who plotted US attacks

The Associated Press

November 30, 2017 11:51 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 41 MINUTES AGO

COLUMBUS, Ohio

A federal judge has excused himself from the case of an Ohio man who admitted he plotted to kill military members in the U.S.

Judge James Graham filed the notice of recusal in federal court Wednesday without explanation in the case of defendant Abdirahman Sheik Mohamud (ab-dee-RAH'-mahn shayk moh-HAH'-mud).

Mohamud pleaded guilty in August 2015 to supporting terrorism and making false statements to authorities. He was set for sentencing Friday. A new date will be set by Judge Michael Watson.

Mohamud's attorney Sam Shamansky said Mohamud had confidence in Graham and has the same confidence in Watson to render a just sentence.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Prosecutors are seeking 23 years, saying Mohamud tried to cover up dangerous terrorist activity.

Mohamud is asking for leniency, saying he abandoned his attack plans.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?

    President Donald Trump appointed Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach to a new commission on May 11, 2017, that will investigate voter fraud and other election issues, according to White House officials. This video includes photos by AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster.

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach? 2:58

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?
Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport
Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

View More Video