This Nov. 29, 2017, image provided by the North Korean government on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017, shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, third from left, and what the North Korean government calls the Hwasong-15 intercontinental ballistic missile, in North Korea. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified.
Seoul: N. Korea's new missile could reach Washington

The Associated Press

November 30, 2017 10:16 PM

SEOUL, South Korea

South Korea says the most powerful missile that North Korea tested this week missile is potentially capable of striking targets as far as 13,000 kilometers (8,100 miles), which would put Washington within reach.

The Defense Ministry says Friday further reviews are needed to determine whether the intercontinental ballistic missile's warhead can survive atmospheric re-entry and accurately strike the target.

Many questions remain, but there's broad agreement from government and outside analyses that the huge Hwasong-15 ICBM represents a significant step forward, putting the North extremely close to its goal of a viable arsenal of nuclear-tipped long-range missiles.

