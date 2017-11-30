10 Things to Know for Friday

With reporters looking for updates, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and other senators rush to the chamber to vote on amendments as the Republican leadership works to craft their sweeping tax bill, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017. It would mark the first time in 31 years that Congress has overhauled the tax code, making it the biggest legislative achievement of President Donald Trump's first year in office. J. Scott Applewhite AP Photo