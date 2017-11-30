With reporters looking for updates, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and other senators rush to the chamber to vote on amendments as the Republican leadership works to craft their sweeping tax bill, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017. It would mark the first time in 31 years that Congress has overhauled the tax code, making it the biggest legislative achievement of President Donald Trump's first year in office.
With reporters looking for updates, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and other senators rush to the chamber to vote on amendments as the Republican leadership works to craft their sweeping tax bill, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017. It would mark the first time in 31 years that Congress has overhauled the tax code, making it the biggest legislative achievement of President Donald Trump's first year in office.

10 Things to Know for Friday

The Associated Press

November 30, 2017 07:12 PM

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Friday:

1. TURMOIL WITHIN NATIONAL SECURITY TEAM BURSTS INTO OPEN

After months of clashes, President Trump is considering ousting Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and replacing him with CIA Director Mike Pompeo.

2. 'I AM TRULY SORRY'

Former "Today" show host Matt Lauer, fired for sexual misconduct, says that repairing the damage he has caused is now his full-time job.

3. GOP SCRAMBLES TO BROADEN BILL'S APPEAL

Senate Republicans weigh scaling back tax cuts in their massive package to secure crucial support after congressional analysts say the legislation would add $1 trillion to the deficit.

4. WHICH MILESTONE WALL STREET IS CHEERING

The Dow closes above the 24,000 mark for the first time.

5. 'NOT GUILTY' VERDICT IN MUCH-DEBATED SHOOTING

Jurors find a Mexican man not guilty of murder in the killing of a woman on a San Francisco pier in a case that touched off a national immigration debate.

6. WHAT COULD INFLAME MIDEAST TENSIONS

Trump is considering recognizing Jerusalem as Israel's capital, a highly charged declaration.

7. RARE EARTHQUAKE JOLTS MID-ATLANTIC REGION

The 4.1-magnitude quake, centered in Delaware, prompts some people to flee offices and homes.

8. WHY 'SPECIAL RELATIONSHIP' IS STRAINED

Relations between Britain and the U.S. turn rocky as Donald Trump and Theresa May trade criticism over the president's retweets of a far-right group.

9. HOPE DIMS FOR MISSING SAILORS

Argentina's navy says it is no longer looking for survivors among the 44 sailors aboard a submarine missing for 15 days.

10. JIM NABORS DIES AT 87

The Alabama-born comic actor starred as TV's dim but good-hearted Southern rube Gomer Pyle and constantly surprised audiences with his twang-free operatic singing voice.

