Gilles de Kerchove, the European Union's counter-terrorism coordinator, speaks during an interview with the Associated Press in Ankara, Turkey, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017. De Kerchove says the loss of its so-called "caliphate" will cripple the Islamic State group but the threat from the extremists is not over yet.
Gilles de Kerchove, the European Union's counter-terrorism coordinator, speaks during an interview with the Associated Press in Ankara, Turkey, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017. De Kerchove says the loss of its so-called "caliphate" will cripple the Islamic State group but the threat from the extremists is not over yet. Burhan Ozbilici AP Photo
Gilles de Kerchove, the European Union's counter-terrorism coordinator, speaks during an interview with the Associated Press in Ankara, Turkey, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017. De Kerchove says the loss of its so-called "caliphate" will cripple the Islamic State group but the threat from the extremists is not over yet. Burhan Ozbilici AP Photo

Nation & World

EU official: IS remains threat despite loss of 'caliphate'

The Associated Press

November 30, 2017 01:06 AM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

ANKARA, Turkey

The European Union's counter-terrorism coordinator says the loss of its so-called "caliphate" will cripple the Islamic State group but the threat from the extremists is not over yet.

Gilles de Kerchove also told The Associated Press in an interview that there hasn't been a massive flow of IS fighters returning to Europe as many had feared following the group's loss of territory in Syria and Iraq.

De Kerchove says intelligence services describe the fighters' return as "more a trickle than a flow."

He says, however, that the threat posed by people inspired by the ideology remains and the group is likely to entrench in other parts of world with "weak governance" such as Libya or Afghanistan.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

De Kerchove was in Turkey for talks on enhancing cooperation against terrorism.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?

    President Donald Trump appointed Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach to a new commission on May 11, 2017, that will investigate voter fraud and other election issues, according to White House officials. This video includes photos by AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster.

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach? 2:58

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?
Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport
Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

View More Video