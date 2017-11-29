Nation & World

Report: Tibetan monk sets himself on fire in western China

The Associated Press

November 29, 2017 11:34 PM

BEIJING

A monitoring group says a Tibetan monk has set himself on fire in western China in an apparent protest against Chinese rule in the traditionally Tibetan region.

Citing an unidentified friend, London-based Free Tibet said 63-year-old Tenga set himself alight on Sunday in Sichuan province's Kardze county while shouting "We want freedom in Tibet."

It says security forces put out the flames and carried Tenga away. It wasn't clear whether he survived. Nearly 150 Tibetans have immolated themselves since 2009, including monks and laypeople, in protest against Chinese policies.

The self-immolation was the first among the Tibetan Buddhist community in the region since April.

Police, government and religious affairs bureau officials in the region either said they were unaware of the situation or did not answer their phones.

