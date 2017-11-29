AP source: Edwards in line to become Arizona State's coach

FILE - In this Dec. 7, 2008, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs coach Herm Edwards watches the team's NFL football game against the Denver Broncos in Denver. A person with direct knowledge of the plan has told The Associated Press that Edwards is in line to become Arizona State's next coach, pending approval of the university president. The official spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity Wednesday night, Nov. 29, 2017, because the deal and official announcement are still being finalized. Edwards has not coached since 2008, when he was fired after a 2-14 season with the Chiefs. He also coached the New York Jets from 2001-05 and has spent the last nine years as an analyst for ESPN. David Zalubowski, File AP Photo