AP source: Edwards in line to become Arizona State's coach

FILE - In this Dec. 7, 2008, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs coach Herm Edwards watches the team's NFL football game against the Denver Broncos in Denver. A person with direct knowledge of the plan has told The Associated Press that Edwards is in line to become Arizona State's next coach, pending approval of the university president. The official spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity Wednesday night, Nov. 29, 2017, because the deal and official announcement are still being finalized. Edwards has not coached since 2008, when he was fired after a 2-14 season with the Chiefs. He also coached the New York Jets from 2001-05 and has spent the last nine years as an analyst for ESPN.
FILE - In this Dec. 7, 2008, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs coach Herm Edwards watches the team's NFL football game against the Denver Broncos in Denver. A person with direct knowledge of the plan has told The Associated Press that Edwards is in line to become Arizona State's next coach, pending approval of the university president. The official spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity Wednesday night, Nov. 29, 2017, because the deal and official announcement are still being finalized. Edwards has not coached since 2008, when he was fired after a 2-14 season with the Chiefs. He also coached the New York Jets from 2001-05 and has spent the last nine years as an analyst for ESPN. David Zalubowski, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Dec. 7, 2008, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs coach Herm Edwards watches the team's NFL football game against the Denver Broncos in Denver. A person with direct knowledge of the plan has told The Associated Press that Edwards is in line to become Arizona State's next coach, pending approval of the university president. The official spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity Wednesday night, Nov. 29, 2017, because the deal and official announcement are still being finalized. Edwards has not coached since 2008, when he was fired after a 2-14 season with the Chiefs. He also coached the New York Jets from 2001-05 and has spent the last nine years as an analyst for ESPN. David Zalubowski, File AP Photo

Nation & World

AP source: Edwards in line to become Arizona State's coach

By JOHN MARSHALL AP Sports Writer

November 29, 2017 11:17 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

A person with direct knowledge of the plan has told The Associated Press that former NFL coach Herm Edwards is in line to become Arizona State's next coach, pending approval of the university president.

The official spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity Wednesday night because the deal and official announcement are still being finalized.

Edwards became a surprise candidate to replace Todd Graham after saying on ESPN's SportsCenter and a Phoenix radio station Wednesday that he was interviewing for the job.

He appears to be in line to get the job, provided President Michael Crow signs off on the deal after returning from China this weekend. An announcement could come early next week.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Edwards has not coached since 2008, when he was fired after a 2-14 season with the Kansas City Chiefs. He also coached the New York Jets from 2001-05 and has spent the last nine years as an analyst for ESPN.

The former NFL defensive back last coached at the college level in 1989, as a cornerbacks coach for San Jose State.

Arizona State athletic director Ray Anderson represented Edwards during his days as an agent.

Graham was fired Sunday after six seasons, but will stay on through Arizona State's bowl game.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?

    President Donald Trump appointed Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach to a new commission on May 11, 2017, that will investigate voter fraud and other election issues, according to White House officials. This video includes photos by AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster.

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach? 2:58

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?
Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport
Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

View More Video