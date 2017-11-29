Doctor: Sherin Mathews, 3, showed signs of abuse

Sini Mathews, mother of Sherin Mathews, appears in Judge Cheryl Lee Shannon's courtroom, during a court hearing to determine whether Sherin's parents, Wesley and Sini Mathews of Richardson, will get a chance to be reunited with their surviving child, a 3-year-old girl, at the Henry Wade Juvenile Justice Building on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017, in Dallas. Wesley and Sini Mathews are trying to regain custody of the biological daughter who was taken into Child Protective Services custody after Sherin was reported missing Oct. 7, and later was found dead on Oct. 24 in a culvert. The Dallas Morning News via AP, Pool David Woo