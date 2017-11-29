Sini Mathews, mother of Sherin Mathews, appears in Judge Cheryl Lee Shannon's courtroom, during a court hearing to determine whether Sherin's parents, Wesley and Sini Mathews of Richardson, will get a chance to be reunited with their surviving child, a 3-year-old girl, at the Henry Wade Juvenile Justice Building on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017, in Dallas. Wesley and Sini Mathews are trying to regain custody of the biological daughter who was taken into Child Protective Services custody after Sherin was reported missing Oct. 7, and later was found dead on Oct. 24 in a culvert.
Doctor: Sherin Mathews, 3, showed signs of abuse

November 29, 2017 07:56 PM

A physician says he found several bone fractures last March on Sherin Mathews, a 3-year-old girl adopted from India who was found dead in suburban Dallas last month.

Dr. Suzanne Dakil testified that she suspected abuse and reported her concerns to Child Protective Services.

Dakil's testimony came Wednesday in a custody hearing in which the girl's adoptive parents Wesley and Sini Mathews, are seeking to recover from the state custody of their biological child, who also is 3 years old. The couple, who face criminal charges arising from the Sherin's death, invoked their Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination and refused to answer questions Wednesday.

The body of Sherin Mathews was found Oct. 24 in a culvert, more than two weeks after Wesley Mathews had reported her missing.

