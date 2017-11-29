Former Mariner Bret Boone apologizes for harassment remarks

FILE - In this Oct. 18, 2001, file photo, Seattle Mariners second baseman Brett Boone signals the out as he catches New York Yankees' Chuck Knoblauch stealing during the second inning of Game 2 of the American League Championship Series in Seattle. Former Seattle second baseman Boone apologized Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017, for making light of sexual harassment in a message to a reporter. "All, there are zero excuses for what I said earlier," he wrote on his Twitter feed. "None. It was 100% wrong. It was offensive. It was inappropriate. It was not remotely productive to any conversation regarding harassment. I apologize and it will never happen again." Elaine Thompson, File AP Photo