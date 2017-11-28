Some Vegas shooting victims want donation plan revised

FILE - In this Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, Manuela Barela passes crosses set up to honor those killed during the mass shooting in Las Vegas. Some victims injured in the Las Vegas mass shooting are asking a committee in charge of distributing donations to rework a plan that would be used to divide the money. The committee heard from victims and their relatives Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017, during an emotional meeting. Gregory Bull, File AP Photo