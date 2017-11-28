Nation & World

Romania: coastguard rescues 66 migrants on ship in Black Sea

The Associated Press

November 28, 2017 04:37 AM

BUCHAREST, Romania

Romania's coastguard on Tuesday rescued 66 migrants, including dozens of children, aboard a Turkish ship on the Black Sea after the vessel issued a distress signal.

A statement said the ship reported engine trouble early Tuesday as it was being battered by high winds in rough waters some 35 kilometers (22 miles) from the Black Sea coast, and asked Romanian authorities and a commercial ship in the area for help.

The coastguard dispatched two ships to the area and escorted the vessel to the Black Sea port of Constanta.

The migrants, comprising 31 men, 11 women and 24 children, are from Iraq, Pakistan and Afghanistan and were trying to illegally enter Romania. Some were given medical treatment.

Border police are investigating the incident. The migrants will be placed in refugee centers.

Migration to Romania has increased this year as other routes into Europe have closed.

