Trump's 'Pocahontas' jab stuns families of Navajo war vets

More Videos 1:51 When is a background check mandatory for gun owners? Pause 2:03 Neighbor: ‘I wish we could have helped’ prevent shooting in her neighborhood 0:56 Gulfport firefighters extricate woman from truck after wreck 3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 2:09 Davidson's largest employer has a surpising problem 2:58 From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach? 1:07 Black woman defends confederate flag purse 4:51 WATCH highlights from Gulf Coast's 42-41 win over Itawamba 1:31 East Central's Tony Brown played the role of hero 1:40 West Harrison band to experience New York City in Macy’s parade Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Trump calls Sen. Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at event honoring Native Americans While hosting an event at the White House honoring Navajo code talkers, on Nov. 27, President Trump referred to Sen. Elizabeth Warren as “Pocahontas.” While hosting an event at the White House honoring Navajo code talkers, on Nov. 27, President Trump referred to Sen. Elizabeth Warren as “Pocahontas.” The White House

While hosting an event at the White House honoring Navajo code talkers, on Nov. 27, President Trump referred to Sen. Elizabeth Warren as “Pocahontas.” The White House