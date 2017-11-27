This undated image provided by the Arlington Police Department shows William Paul Dodd. Police say a shoplifting suspect shot when he pointed a pellet gun at an officer at a busy Dallas-area shopping mall may have been suicidal. An Arlington police spokesman says Dodd was a convicted felon and known offender who made a 911 call Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017, in which he threatened to kill officers.
Police say theft suspect shot in mall may have been suicidal

The Associated Press

November 27, 2017 09:32 PM

ARLINGTON, Texas

Police say a shoplifting suspect shot when he pointed a pellet gun at an officer at a busy Dallas-area shopping mall may have been suicidal.

An Arlington police spokesman says 21-year-old William Paul Dodd was a convicted felon and known offender who made a 911 call Sunday in which he threatened to kill officers.

Police Lt. Christopher Cook says officers tracked the man inside The Parks at Arlington later Sunday after he was accused of stealing sunglasses at a store inside the mall. Cook says the man pulled a replica handgun from his waistband and was shot by an officer.

Authorities say no one else was injured. Cook says Dodd is hospitalized under sedation in critical condition.

