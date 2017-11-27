Conyers gives up Judiciary post amid sex harassment probe

FILE - In this May 24, 2016, file photo, Rep. John Conyers, D-Mich., ranking member on the House Judiciary Committee, speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington during a hearing. Conyers said he is stepping aside as the top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee amid a congressional investigation into allegations he sexually harassed female staff members. In a statement Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017, Conyers said he denies the allegations and would like to keep his leadership role on the panel. Andrew Harnik, File AP Photo