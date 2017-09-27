UK banker to appeal Hong Kong convictions in women's murders

FILE - In this Monday, Nov. 10. 2014, file photo taken through tinted glass, Rurik Jutting, a British banker, is escorted in a prison bus to a court in Hong Kong. A British banker serving a life sentence in Hong Kong for murdering two Indonesian women, including one he spent days torturing while on cocaine, is seeking to appeal his conviction. Rurik Jutting's lawyer, Michael Vidler, said Wednesday that Jutting is appealing on the grounds of "certain aspects of the deputy judge's directions to the jury," without being more specific. Vincent Yu, File AP Photo