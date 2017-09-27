Belching Vanuatu volcano may blow, forces 7,000 to flee

This Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017 photo provided by the New Zealand Defense Force, shows huge columns of smoke, ash and volcanic rocks billowing from the crater of an erupting volcano on Vanuatu's Ambae Island. The erupting volcano has forced 6,000 people to flee their homes on the island of Ambae in Vanuatu where the volcano has been active since 2005, but a recent increase in activity has raised fears of a major eruption. New Zealand Defense Force via AP)