Judge walks tightrope in Chicago police shooting case

FILE - In this April, 20, 2017 file, photo, Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke who is charged in the 2014 shooting death of black teenager Laquan McDonald appears at a hearing in his case at the Leighton Criminal Courts Building in Chicago. Van Dyke is scheduled to return to court in September, once for a hearing involving the attorneys prosecuting him and the other involving attorneys helping to determine which evidence the prosecutors can use at trial. Chicago Tribune via AP, Pool File Nancy Stone